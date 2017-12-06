4 Arabs were arrested by police on suspicions of throwing rocks at Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
Yesterday, a Jewish visitor was lightly injured after a rock was thrown at him.
News BriefsSivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17
4 Arabs arrested for rock-throwing on Temple Mount
