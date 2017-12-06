Last week, 2,500 people trying to leave Libya were rescued and 52 are still missing, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
The Agency called on other European countries to help Italy deal with the wave of refugees from Libya.
UN: 2,500 rescued off Libya
