The Interior Ministry of France published final results of the French parliamentary elections.
Macron's party received 32.32% of the vote, the Republicans received 21.56%, while La Pen's National Front received only 13.2%.
News BriefsSivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17
France: 32.32% for Macron
