07:20
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17

France: 32.32% for Macron

The Interior Ministry of France published final results of the French parliamentary elections.

Macron's party received 32.32% of the vote, the Republicans received 21.56%, while La Pen's National Front received only 13.2%.

Last Briefs