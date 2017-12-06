07:20 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17 France: 32.32% for Macron The Interior Ministry of France published final results of the French parliamentary elections. Macron's party received 32.32% of the vote, the Republicans received 21.56%, while La Pen's National Front received only 13.2%. ► ◄ Last Briefs