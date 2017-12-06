Bahrain to freeze accounts of Qataris

Bahrain's central bank on Sunday ordered banks operating in the kingdom to freeze assets and bank accounts of the Qatar-linked 59 individuals and 12 entities that a group of Saudi-led Arab countries have accused of links to terrorism, Reuters reported, citing the state news agency BNA.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, placed dozens of figures linked to Qatar on blacklists late last week, including members of Qatar's royal family and one of the spiritual leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood.