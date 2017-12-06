00:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 18, 5777 , 12/06/17

Soccer: Israel loses to Albania in World Cup qualifier

The Israeli national soccer team lost to Albania by a score of 3-0 on Sunday evening, in a match held as part of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The game was played at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa.

Last Briefs