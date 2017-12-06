Barkat fires Ramadan cannon

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat on Sunday evening fired the ancient Ramadan cannon, marking the end of the 16th day of the holy month.

"This year, we invested unprecedented efforts in improving the appearance of the city, in infrastructure and in producing cultural events in honor of Ramadan and for the welfare of the city's residents and guests. This year, too, Jerusalem is proud of its freedom of worship, patience and tolerance towards all the religions in the city. I am happy to take part in the events of the month of fasting and wish the Muslim residents of eastern Jerusalem a Ramadan Kareem," said Barkat.