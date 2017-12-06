Temperatures to dip below normal on Wednesday

It will be partly cloudy overnight with clearing skies on Monday. No significant change in temperature through Tuesday when skies will be fair. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a drop in temperature below the seasonal average and a chance of light rain in the north. Temperatures will rise to the seasonal average on Thursday.
Monday highs:
Jerusalem: 28Celsius/82Fahrenheit,
Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 36C/96F, Golan Heights: 31/87,
Haifa: 25/77, Tel Aviv: 26/78, Be'er Sheva': 32/89,
Dead Sea: 37/98, Eilat: 38/100