Taxi drivers at Ben-Gurion Airport demonstrated Sunday night at the entrance to the terminal, prevented the pickup of passengers and called out, among other things, "no taxis" and "no free passengers".

The taxi drivers are protesting the agreement with the Israel Airports Authority, which will come into force on Monday and reduce the price by 12 percent. In return, they will receive an exemption from payment of NIS 5.80 to the authority under the Consumer Price Order.