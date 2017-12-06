Demand for Biometric ID bigger than forecast

At the end of the first 10 days since the Biometric Database Law went into effect, the Interior Ministry's Population Authority has issued 30,109 biometric passports and 21,112 biometric ID cards. Of all issuers, 4,144 refused to keep the fingerprints in the biometric database and received biometric documentation for five years, as stipulated by the law. The authority said, "Since the beginning of the process, thousands of people have applied to the Population and Immigration Authority's offices to issue biometric documentation, and the demand is increasing from day to day and has even broken all the forecasts."

The authority reiterates that whoever holds a valid identity card or passport is not required to replace it and the documentation will be respected in all the institutions as it has been so far. At the same time, due to the high demand for biometric documentation, it was decided to operate a track for scheduling through the authority website or by application forms. Making an appointment allows you to receive service without long waiting time and without aggravation.