Kansas legislature passes anti-BDS bill

(JTA) — Both houses of the Kansas state legislature have passed a bill that would bar the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. The bill still must be signed by Governor Sam Brownback, who is expected to do so, according to the Lawrence Journal World. Kansas will then become at least the 21st state with laws or executive orders banning state business with companies that support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, or BDS, against Israel.

The bill says the anti-BDS legislation applies to Israel and “territories under its jurisdiction,” which includes Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem. An amendment to the bill allows the state’s secretary of administration to waive the boycott law if the secretary “determines that compliance is not practicable or in the best interest of the state.”

