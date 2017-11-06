Moshe Kassa, a 14-year-old boy who ingested water at the Kiryat Yam beach about two weeks ago, was pronounced dead Sunday night at the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he has been hospitalized since the drowning.
Shavuot drowning victim dies
