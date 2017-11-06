21:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Shavuot drowning victim dies Moshe Kassa, a 14-year-old boy who ingested water at the Kiryat Yam beach about two weeks ago, was pronounced dead Sunday night at the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he has been hospitalized since the drowning. ► ◄ Last Briefs