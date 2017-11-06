21:43
  Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17

Dafna Meir's daughter marries

Renana Meir, the daughter of Dafna Meir who was murdered in a stabbing attack at her home in Otniel less than a year and a half ago, was married this evening to Or Cohen.

Dafna's husband Natan remarried about two weeks ago.

