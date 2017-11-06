Report: Haley exposed to IDF-UNIFIL verbal sparring

Deputy Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi of the Israel Defense Forces confronted commander Michael Beary of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in the presence of United States Ambassador to the UN Nicky Haley during a tour of the northern border, according to Channel 2 Television.

Ambassador Haley asked the UNIFIL commander if a change was needed to better handle the situation on the border against the background of Hezbollah's strengthening. Beary told her the sector is calm, the situation is good and there is no need for change. Kochavi intervened, noting that UNIFIL does not enter villages and cities, and said a change was needed in guidelines and means for UNIFIL to confront Hezbollah, which grossly violates UN resolutions."

Hailey told an Israeli official it was good that she was exposed to exchange in light of the fact that she was leading a move to cut funding for the UN peacekeepers and said it will influence moves in the UN.