21:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Lightly wounded in stoning of Ashkelon bus A man threw a stone at a bus in the city of Ashkelon on Sunday evening. The windshield was damaged and one passenger was slightly wounded but did not need medical attention. A police force arrived at the scene and began searching for suspects. ► ◄ Last Briefs