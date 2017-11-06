A man threw a stone at a bus in the city of Ashkelon on Sunday evening.
The windshield was damaged and one passenger was slightly wounded but did not need medical attention. A police force arrived at the scene and began searching for suspects.
|
21:07
Reported
News BriefsSivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17
Lightly wounded in stoning of Ashkelon bus
A man threw a stone at a bus in the city of Ashkelon on Sunday evening.
The windshield was damaged and one passenger was slightly wounded but did not need medical attention. A police force arrived at the scene and began searching for suspects.
Last Briefs