At least 11 people have been killed, eight of them guards, in a Sunday-afternoon assault by unidentified gunmen on a prison in the eastern city of Beni, near the Democratic Republic of Congo's border with Uganda.

A provincial governor said more than 900 prisoners escaped with about 30 remaining. A curfew has been declared in the area. Less than a month ago, a similar attack saw thousands of prisoners escape from a prison in Kinshasa, where a Saturday attack killed two.