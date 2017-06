19:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Swastika painted on welcome sign of Virginia Jewish summer camp A camp run by a Richmond-area Jewish community center is hit with anti-Semitic graffiti ahead of the summer season. Security for the camp is to be increased. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs