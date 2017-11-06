PA Prisoners' Club: Deducting from transfers is 'theft'

Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Authority's Prisoners' Club, has attacked the decision of the Ministerial Committee on Legislation to support Member of Knesset Elazar Stern's bill to deduct the salaries paid by the PA to terrorists and their families from the funds transferred by Israel to the PA, calling it "a pirate move and theft of Palestinian money."

Fares accused the "occupying state" of implementing a plan intended to incite against the PA in an attempt to stop international aid for it, a plan which he said was thwarted by PA diplomatic activity. He said, "Israel's attempt is part of the pressure it is exerting to tarnish the Palestinian struggle against terror and turn the tables into what is called the war on terror so that it will apply to the Palestinian martyrs and prisoners who have struggled to achieve freedom."