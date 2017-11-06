Dismissed for refusing to wake soldiers for training

The head of the Israel Defense Forces' Northern Command has decided to dismiss a reserve company commander who refused to wake up his soldiers for training last month, claiming that they had not received sufficient hours of sleep before being released home.

The IDF said, "Refusal of orders of this kind area deviation from the command norm expected of a combat company commander, which harms the fabric of brigade trust in the fighting." In the wake of the incident, "The general pointed out lessons to the training plan that should be learned from the incident and be implemented later in the reserve brigade training."