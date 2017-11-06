Israel thanks Nauru; offers water and agri-training

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely thanked visiting President Baron Waqa of Nauru on Sunday for his country's longstanding support for Israel at the United Nations. Hotovely offered to bring a delegation from the Micronesian nation to Israel to train in agriculture and water. It should be noted that Israel is allocating 20 scholarships to Nauru in the framework of the activities of the international aid agency MASHAV in various fields. Israel sends Nauru medical training in the field of kidney medicine.

President Waqa spoke about the great importance his country sees in the state of Israel in the framework of religious faith regarding the return of the Jewish people to its land.