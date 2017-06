13:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Netanyahu: Re-examine UNRWA's existence Read more PM Netanyahu discusses Hamas terror tunnels under UNRWA schools, says he spoke to Nikki Haley about disbanding UNRWA. ► ◄ Last Briefs