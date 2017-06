08:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Sivan 17, 5777 , 11/06/17 Eilat: 30-year-old man stabbed, moderately wounded A 30-year-old man was stabbed in Eilat. Medics evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition as he suffered from stab wounds to his extremities. ► ◄ Last Briefs