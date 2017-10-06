Afghanistan: Two US soldiers killed, two wounded

At least two US soldiers were killed and two others wounded in Afghanistan on Saturday after an Afghan commando opened fire on them, a local official said.

According to Nangarhar Provincial Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani, US and Afghan troops have been fighting together against ISIS and the Taliban in the eastern district of Achin, where the shooting occurred.

"The cause of the shooting is not clear. An investigation has already begun," Khogyani said.

The commando was also killed in the incident.