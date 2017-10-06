The US Air Force grounded all F-35 flights out out of an Arizona military base after pilots suffered symptoms of oxygen deprivation during flights.
"The Air Force takes these physiological incidents seriously," a US Air Force commander reported.
20:31
Reported
Sivan 16, 5777 , 10/06/17
US suspends F-35 flights due do oxygen issues
