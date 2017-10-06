Erdogan: Qatar doesn't sponsor terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday claimed that he has never known Qatar to give support to terror organizations, AFP reported.

His comments came after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other states broke off relations on Monday over what they say is the emirate's financing of extremist groups as well as its ties to Iran.

