Congress mulling more sanctions on Hezbollah

A congressional committee is considering enhancing sanctions targeting the Hezbollah terrorist group, JTA reported Friday.

Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee who called Thursday’s hearing, said the 2015 Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Act was a good start, but one needing enhancement as Hezbollah still remained a threat to Israel.

