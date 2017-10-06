Austria to ban burqas starting October

New Austrian legislation came into force on Friday that will ban the full-face Islamic veil in public places starting October 1, AFP reports.

People who break the new law could be fined up to 150 euros (USD 168), according to the legislation approved by parliament in May and signed into law by the president this week, according to the report.

