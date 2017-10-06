Haley visits Yad Vashem

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, on Friday visited Yad Vashem.

At the end of the visit Haley wrote, "We must always honor and remember the lives lost during one of the most horrible times in history. There is a lesson here. Leadership is not about power. Leadership is the acknowledgment and value of human dignity. We must always choose a side."

