Trump willing to testify about Comey

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was willing to testify under oath about his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey in the wake of Comey’s congressional testimony on Thursday.

"One hundred percent," Trump said Friday when asked, during a joint news conference with the President of Romania, about his willingness to deliver sworn testimony.

