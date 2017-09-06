Trump to Qatar: Stop funding terror

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on Qatar to stop funding of groups that commit terrorism, saying the country had historically done so "at a very high level."

"No civilized nation can tolerate this violence or allow this wicked ideology to spread on its shores," Trump told reporters during a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

