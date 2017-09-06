Danon: Hamas's cruelty knows no bounds

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon reacted harshly to the revelation of the existence of a terror tunnel under an UNRWA school in the Gaza Strip.

“This tunnel verifies what we have always know, that the cruelty of Hamas knows no bounds as they use the children of Gaza as human shields. Instead of UN schools serving as centers of learning and education, Hamas has turned them into terror bases for attacks on Israel,” said Ambassador Danon.

