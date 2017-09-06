Hamas claims Gazan killed by Israeli fire

A Palestinian Arab was killed by Israeli gunfire during clashes in northern Gaza on Friday, the Hamas health ministry claimed.

"Aeid Jumaa, 35, was killed and six other Palestinians were wounded during clashes along the Gaza border (with Israel) north of Jabalia," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, according to AFP.

The Islamic Jihad terrorist group later issued a statement saying that Jumaa was one of its members and was in fact aged 22.

