EU President to May: 'No time to lose' on Brexit talks

European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday congratulated Theresa May on her reappointment on Friday as British prime minister and urged her to start talks as soon as possible on Britain's exit from the EU, Reuters reports.

"The timeframe set by Article 50 of the Treaty leaves us with no time to lose," said Tusk, referring to a deadline of March 2019 when Britain will no longer be a member of the bloc, whether or not a deal is reached to avoid legal uncertainties.

