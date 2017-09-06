10-year-old injured while playing with an electric scooter

A 10-year-old boy was moderately injured on Friday while playing with an electric scooter in his home in Kiryat Ata.
He was taken to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa with an injury to his finger.
News Briefs, 09/06/17
