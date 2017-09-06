U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Hailey visited the Yad Vashem Museum in Jerusalem on Friday, where she toured the exhibits, laid a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance and signed the guest book.
Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv
News BriefsSivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17
Ambassador Haley visits Yad Vashem
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Hailey visited the Yad Vashem Museum in Jerusalem on Friday, where she toured the exhibits, laid a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance and signed the guest book.
