15:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17 Sivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17 Ambassador Haley visits Yad Vashem U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Hailey visited the Yad Vashem Museum in Jerusalem on Friday, where she toured the exhibits, laid a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance and signed the guest book. Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv