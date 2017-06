11:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17 Sivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17 'Bag tax' still has not crossed the 'Green Line' Read more Bill cited as example of obligation enforced on residents of Judea and Samaria in actuality still does not apply over 'Green Line.' ► ◄ Last Briefs