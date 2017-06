11:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17 Sivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17 Needs more anti-Israel bias French-German TV channel cancels anti-Semitism documentary Read more Arte channel accused of cancelling showing of documentary on anti-Semitism in Europe over lack of anti-Israel content. ► ◄ Last Briefs