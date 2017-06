10:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17 Sivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17 Trump administration: No condemnation of settlement construction Read more State Department says no condemnation planned for Israel's approval of 2,600 homes in Judea and Samaria - breaking longstanding US policy. ► ◄ Last Briefs