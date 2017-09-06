06:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 15, 5777 , 09/06/17

Top Democrat: Comey testimony shows effort to interfere in investigation

Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the committee showed that U.S. President Donald Trump interfered in the investigation into Russia's interference in the presidential election.

"It's certainly very possible that this is evidence, in combination with other actions by the president, that could amount to obstruction. It's certainly an effort to interfere in the investigation," said Schiff.

Last Briefs