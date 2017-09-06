Red Cross to Hamas: Clarify fate of missing Israelis

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday urged Hamas to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and provide an update on the condition of Israeli nationals who went missing in Gaza between July 2014 and 2016.

“Missing persons, regardless of their status – fallen or captured soldiers during fighting, or civilians taken captive by an adverse party – are protected by humanitarian law. They and their families must be shown due regard under the law,” the ICRC said in a statement.