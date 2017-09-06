The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to roll back the Dodd-Frank law which Republicans see as dampening lending and harming small banks.
The bill cleared the House by a vote of 233 to 186.
House approves bill rolling back Dodd-Frank law
