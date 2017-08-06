23:44
Basketball: Hapoel Jerusalem advances to final four

The Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team advanced to the final four on Thursday evening, after it defeated Ironi Nahariya 71-60 the fifth game of the quarterfinals.

Jerusalem will play Maccabi Rishon Lezion in the semifinals next week.

