23:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Op-Ed: Israel's F-35s may not be able to beat Iran Read more The lowdown on why the spanking-new US 'stealth' fighter may be a more dangerous proposition than old-fashioned F-15s. ► ◄ Last Briefs