22:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 23-year-old moderately injured in road accident A 23-year-old man was moderately injured when the car he was driving hit into a lamppost near the Ein Hakoreh junction. MDA teams treated him and transferred him to the Assaf Harofeh hospital.

