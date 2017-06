Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara have denied any connection to the firing of veteran journalist Dan Margalit.

An announcement from the couple stated that these "claims were ridiculous and had no basis in reality, as the Prime Minister and his wife had no involvement in the matter."

The announcement noted that Sara Netanyahu had not spoken to Yisrael Hayom editor Boaz Bismuth [who fired Margalit] for a number of months and only learned of the dismissal from the media.

"