Lapid blasts BDS,Jewish Voice for Peace,'useful idiots'

In an interview on the British program Conflict Zone, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid blasted the leaders of the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which claim to be "working to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians", as anti-Semites linked to the Palestinian Mufti who collaborated with the Nazis.

"I think BDS is a Hamas financed, a terror financed movement," Lpid said, adding that the Jewish Voices for Peace in the US which supports BDS are "useful idiots” used by Hamas who don't know what they are talking about when they demand to "free the Palestinians."

"Free the people who hang gay people from telephone poles. Free the people who think it's okay to beat your wife. Free the people who think it's okay to burn churches and to kill Jews and Christians just because they're Jews or Christians. These are the kind of people they want to free. This is the kind of people they want to support. This is the BDS movement."