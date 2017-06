21:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Roof collapses at Jerusalem wedding hall, one injured A part of the roof of a building has collapsed on Kanfei Nesharim St. at the Shirat Yerushalayim wedding hall. United Hatzalah volunteers and Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit have respond to the call. Luckily only one person was lightly injured. A psychotrauma team is on the scene supporting a number of people suffering from shock. Fire and Rescue teams on scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs