Half a ton of illicit meat nabbed by police

A half a ton of illegal meat was caught by Border Police near the village of Barta'a in the north of Israel.

The policemen were on routine patrol in the Irron area when they saw a commercial vehicle which seemed to be weighted down. When they opened it they discovered meat which did not have any certification.

The police arrested the two passengers, a 19-year-old and 40-year-old from Nazareth and they were transferred to agriculture ministry inspectors for interrogation.

Police said the meat was unfit for consumption and was bound for food chains in the north of Israel.