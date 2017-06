MK Merav Michaeli(Zionist Union) fumed over a Haaretz report that the Religious Affairs ministry planned to fund religious couples who would host secular couples for Shabbat and for Jewish identity activities.

Michaeli remarked that "the government thinks secularists are dummies and is going to pay a nice sum to religious people to make an orthodox brainwash over a Shabbat meal.

Michaeli described this as "missionary activity" and said it was "religious hubris, inequality and insolence."