21:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Red Cross to Hamas: return bodies of fallen soldiers Captured soldier Hadar Goldin's parents met with representatives of the Red Cross in Israel who issued a statement calling on Hamas to act in accordance with the international law regarding the Israelis being held by them as well as with the bodies of fallen soldiers and to return them to their families. ► ◄ Last Briefs