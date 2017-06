Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman(Yisrael Beitenu) claims that Israel is close than ever to a political agreement with the Palestinians.

In a Channel 2 interview Liberman said that the Arab nations had internalized that Israel is not their problem and could be their solution. He also stated that Netanyahu is making "every effort" to achieve an agreement and that such an agreement, which would include peace with the moderate Arab states would easily pass in the Knesset and in the coalition.